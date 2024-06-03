Panthers put on an attacking masterclass as move up the ladder continues

THE Milton Ulladulla Football Club's first-grade men's side continues its move up the Shoalhaven Football Association's ladder after a strong effort on the weekend.
The Panthers put on an attacking masterclass on Saturday at Vic Zealand Oval to defeat Shoalhaven Heads Berry 10-nil.
Saturday's win and last weekend's victory over Culburra has the Panthers not only moving up the ladder but also moving away from its recent string of draws.
The win now has the Panthers in second place on the ladder on 13 points with Culburra leading the way with 17 points.
Against the brave home side, the Panthers were consistently strong in attack - they kicked five goals in both stanzas of the match.
Jarrod Murray led the way on the goal-kicking department and he found the back of the net on three occasions.
Brent Anderson two, Broc Barbaric two, Antonio Lavalle, Zane Wilson and Raymond Gyorgy also found the back to the net for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Illaroo and Huskisson recorded a 2-all draw on the weekend, while there are no results, at present, from the St Georges Basin and Culburra match.
