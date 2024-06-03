Excitement builds as Milton Follies presents an all time favourite

Excitement is building as the Milton Follies, now in its 22 year, prepares to open its much-anticipated production of Disney's Aladdin JR from Friday, June 9.
With a cast of nearly 30 talented young performers, many of whom are making their stage debut, this show promises to be a magical experience for audiences of all ages.
The show goes from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 16.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.miltonfollies.org, so be sure to secure your seats early for what promises to be a sell-out event.
The production is guided by the experienced and dedicated Belinda Quick, who is not only the director but also the matriarch of a family deeply involved in the show.
Belinda's daughter, Charlotte Quick, serves as the choreographer, infusing the performance with dynamic and engaging dance routines.
Adding to the family affair, Belinda's son, Ethan Quick, stars in the leading role of Aladdin, a "diamond in the rough" who dreams of a better life. He will be joined on stage by Zoe Borg, who plays Princess Jasmine, a young woman trapped in a golden palace yearning for adventure.
The success of this production is made possible by the tireless efforts of the entire production team and the community.
The vibrant costumes, created by Jann Dean and the impressive set, painted and built by Miffy Stephen and Lloyd McDonald, will transport audiences to the mystical city of Agrabah.
These elements, combined with the hard work of parents, volunteers, and with the support of local businesses, will create a truly immersive theatrical experience.
Don't miss the chance to see Disney's Aladdin JR and support our local youth as they bring this enchanting story to life.
