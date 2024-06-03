Narrawallee property receives commendation for outstanding use of design

A renovated house in Narrawallee received a commendation for outstanding use of design at property-based awards event.
The "stunning" Narrawallee home" was acknowledged at the recent Dulux Colour Awards.
It received a commendation for "outstanding use of design within the single residential exterior category".
Surry Hills-based firm, Architect George, undertook the work on the Narrawallee home.
Prompted by the clients' directive to make "their holiday home a playful escape", the architects began their scheme.
The original post-and-beam home, perched on stilts, was a basic beachcomber but "it was also charming and site-appropriate".
"In its re imagination, the tones and shades of similar beach shacks and surrounding flora were also studied before landing on the muted grey-green that was then applied universally to the exterior," a spokesperson said.
"While, a new timber structure to the rear of the site sports a deep red exterior as a bolder backdrop to the new native landscape."
The overall result was called "a subtle, humble and a sophisticated response to the surrounding environment".
Meanwhile, the winners of the 38th Dulux Colour Awards, were announced recently at the Sydney Opera House.
The awards "represent the pinnacle of design excellence and the most innovative, refined and transformative use of colour in the built environment".
Selected from 83 finalists across Australia and New Zealand took part.
