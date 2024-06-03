People are struggling say the Ulladulla Salvos as appeal continues

People are urged to support the Ulladulla Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.
The Ulladulla Salvos, like many other welfare groups, are being asked to help more people than ever before which means the Red Shield Appeal has even more importance than previous years.
New research from The Salvation Army paints a bleak picture, with 94 per cent of respondents resorting to extreme measures to reduce their household bills - see below.
Donations to this year's Ulladulla Savlos appeal can be made until June 30 by visiting the group's Digital Doorknock page at https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/o/ulladulla-salvos
Donation at Ulladulla's K Hub with a $5 card tap can also be made.
The appeal started recently and the Ulladulla Salvos says thanks to our community for their support so far but add more is needed
"In this time of difficult financial circumstances and diminishing opportunities to doorknock or establish collection points, the support of Bunnings, KHub and individual donors is very much appreciated," the Ulladulla Salvos say.
The research conducted by the Salvos shows people are drastically reducing the use of daily essentials, with 43 per cent unable to afford heating and cooling, and people not seeking medical help when needed, with 61 per cent unable to afford medical, dental and eye care.
Sixty-nine per cent of respondents said they go without food so their children can eat, 39 per cent said they were unable to afford essential medical care for their children and 33 per cent feared they would lose their home and become homeless.
Almost half of respondents (49 per cent) said they showered or washed less often to save money, 22 per cent are living in darkness or using candles or torches at night and 1 in 10 (11 per cent) said they used public amenities such as bathrooms in shopping centres to avoid using water at home.
The research, which surveyed 1,500 people who have reached out to the Salvos Doorways financial relief service over a 12-month period, also found that 78 per cent of respondents had repeatedly sought help from welfare organisations. On average, respondents were left with $8 per week (or just over $1 per day) after paying for essential costs, such as housing, utilities, medicine and groceries.
