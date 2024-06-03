Deadline for feedback on council's proposed land sale looms

People have until this Friday [June 7} at 5pm to have a say on Shoalhaven City Council's Land Sales Strategy.
Council is seeking community feedback on its land being investigated for sale as part of its financial sustainability activities to repay loans and build unrestricted cash reserves.
Since consultation began in April, more than 330 surveys have been submitted about properties listed in the program, which includes 23 sites that are under review for possible sale, pending further investigation and potential rezoning or reclassification to enable sale.
"Feedback received from the community will form part of the preliminary analysis report presented to the council to determine whether to initiate the reclassification process," said Director City Futures, Coralie McCarthy.
"There is a procedure prescribed by the NSW Government that we would need to step through to alter any classification of land, which can take a number of years.
"These early evaluations are a way for us to determine if we should consider the process of potential reclassification that would also include several points of community consultation along the way."
Information is available on the Get Involved Shoalhaven website and this phase of consultation closes at 5pm, Friday June 7.
Properties under investigation for potential sale include:
