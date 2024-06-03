Creativity to thrive thanks to Escape ARTfest

Creativity will be pulsating at this year's Escape ARTfest event.
Plans for the festival are coming along nicely and Escape ARTfest committee president, Linda Lees, believes they will present something special to locals and visitors alike
Escape ARTfest will be held from Friday, October 11-13 this year and the event's committee wants people to register now as an event or exhibition host.
The festival showcases, promotes and encourages visual and performing artists of the Southern Shoalhaven - Milton, Ulladulla and surrounding villages, from Bendalong to Bawley Point.
"It's a nice way of celebrating the arts in the area and giving artists a platform to exhibit their work in a collaborative environment," Linda said.
"It's an opportunity for artists to come together and showcase their work."
Linda, as an artist has been involved with Escape ARTfest for over 20 years and this is her first stint on the committee.
The former high school teacher said budding artists could come along, see the exhibitions and walk away inspired by what they saw at Escape ARTfest.
"It's nice to see young students entering the competitions - we will have a couple of competitions for people to enter," she said.
The main festival dates, as mentioned, will be Friday, October 11 to Sunday October 13, along with fringe events on either side.
Go to https://www.escapeartfest.com/ to learn more and to register now as an event or exhibition host.
Linda said people have plenty of time to plan their Escape ARTfest involvement but suggests they start getting organised now.
The committee is also grateful for the sponsorship they have received.
The Ulladulla Civic Centre will be one of the event's main areas.
There will be an exhibition on the civic centre's bottom floor and for the first time there will also be an outdoor sculpture - also at the civic centre.
Linda said the outdoor sculpture exhibition was a newer and exciting part of Escape ARTfest.
"We are hoping to get bigger entries into the sculpture exhibition," Linda said.
She added they had the space to accommodate lots of outdoor sculptures.
The Shoalhaven Open Art Prize [Soap], the matchbox challenge where you can create a little artwork and another "six by six inch" piece exhibition will also be running at the civic centre.
"They are open to anyone," Linda said about the exhibitions.
The Milton Gallery Walk which starts at 5pm and goes to around 7pm is one of the many popular events as are the artist talks.
There will also be an event at the Milton Theatre on Saturday night where musicians will perform and tell a story about their musical journey
"We are open to anyone who might want to run an event, "Linda said
The committee is making "keeper cups" this year instead of plastic ones.
"It's a ceramic cup with ArtFest written on it which you can use for coffee or water later," Linda explained
A map will be printed showing all the venues - some entries have been received but more is needed - go to the website for details
Local schools will be invited to take part in the event be it with art, music or dance.
Some events are free while others are ticketed.
More to come ....
