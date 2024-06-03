Surf is up as Ulladulla Boardriders Club get ready to celebrate

A call to all current, past and possibly future members of Ulladulla Boardriders Club to attend a special event is ringing out.
In fact the call out is to anyone who is keen to come along and have a fun day out.
The Ulladulla Boardriders Club this Saturday, June 8, will be celebrating its 50th birthday.
The club wants people to come along and take part in the event.
They hope to have a surf tag event [venue pending] where they will be throwing back to the club's 1970's birthdate roots and using only 1970's single fin surfboards from the era
Then the real celebrations kick off at the Mollymook Surf Club for an evening of tales, laughter and reminiscing.
A couple of local bands will be playing to help everyone dance the night away
Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1494321547879352/ for more information.
