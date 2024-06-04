Bulldogs start season off with win over the Sharks

The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs open women's tackle team's campaign is off and running.
Playing in the Group Seven Rugby League's first-ever women's tackle competition, the Bulldogs chalked up win number one.
The Bulldogs played and defeated the Shellharbour Sharks 16-4 on Saturday, June 1 at Ron Costello Oval.
Captain Olivia Ozolins had the honour of leading the Bulldogs out for this special match.
"Initially, I felt anxious and nervous, but once the whistle blew, that vanished, and I knew I had to set an example and play hard," she said.
"We have players who are learning to play, some who have played their whole life and everyone in between.
"While I may lead the team out, I'm fortunate to be surrounded by talented individuals whose knowledge, experience, and skills contribute greatly to our team."
Ozolins was also making a comeback from injury - she watched the Bulldogs play in last year's Southern Corridor competition but helped the team where she could from the sidelines.
She was happy to get the two points on Saturday.
"I am always happy to win, especially in the first game of the season," she said.
"I believe we have some very talented players who will step up in the coming weeks and elevate our team.
"However, we have work to do, and it's not just up to a few players; we all have a role to play, and we must work together to achieve our goals."
In the men's first grade match, the Bulldogs lost 26-6 to the Sharks.
Meanwhile, Ozolins said being on the field again "with a fantastic group of girls who are competitive and driven to win" was fun.
"Despite the challenging weather conditions, everyone gave their all. While we may not have reached our highest potential, we played hard and secured a victory," the captain said.
"Shellharbour provided a tough challenge, which will only make our competition stronger."
The Bulldogs captain said her team would get better.
"Absolutely, there's always room for improvement," she said.
"Whether it's refining our attack, adjusting to new teammates, or building trust in defence, we have plenty to work on.
"With several new combinations this year, we are still adjusting, but it's exciting to see the potential of this team over the next 10 weeks."
Coach Simon Harris was pleased with his team's efforts.
"I was really happy with our first match performance. We didn't play a trial match during the pre-season so this was our first hit out as a new team," he said.
"We have lost and gained a half dozen players from last year's team but the new players gelled in great.
"We have a strong leadership group within the team who've set a high standard for the new players that's worked to improve the group as a whole."
Harris thinks the team is set for a strong season
"We will be looking to build on those new combinations across the paddock and increase the confidence of the team.its shaping up to be another great season."
Saturday, in the meantime, marked a long return back from injury for Ozolins
"Unfortunately, I couldn't play last year due to a severe injury. Despite intending to play, I suffered a pretty full on knee injury during a training session with the Illawarra Steelers," she said.
"I actually ruptured my ACL, partially tore my MCL, tore my meniscus on both sides, and had a dislocation.
"It was a very long year of rehabilitation, with some setbacks along the way to the point of not knowing if I would be just jogging let alone playing again.
"So, Saturday actually marked my first game back at rugby league since then and it definitely felt a bit surreal."
