People to get the chance to have a say on hospital's future plans

People will get the chance to have a say on the Milton Ulladulla Hospital's future in September this year.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District [ISLHD] is developing the draft Health Service Plan [HSP] for Milton Ulladulla Hospital ahead of proposed community consultation scheduled to occur in September.
Detailed information, beforehand, will be provided to residents outlining where and how they can provide feedback on the draft HSP across the September consultation period.
The ISLHD, according to Chief Executive, Margot Mains, is keen to hear from the community about the draft plan, which will guide the planning and development of health services at Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
"The HSP will focus on the community's health needs now and into the future so that we can plan health services and infrastructure at Milton Ulladulla Hospital to meet those needs," Ms Mains said.
"Extensive consultation with key clinical and non-clinical staff and stakeholders, as well as input from the community, is also crucial to understanding local health needs and we look forward to presenting the draft HSP for broader consultation in September."
Ms Mains hopes people will take part in the planning process.
"Communities play a critical role in the process of health service planning, and we intend to provide a range of opportunities for people to be involved, with consultation to include online and face-to-face options," she said
The HSP will guide future health and hospital service delivery over the next 10 - 15 years at hospital.
It's "responding to the changing needs of the community" and will include such as:
ISLHD is also partnering with Health Infrastructure to plan and deliver capital improvements to the hospital including diagnostic equipment and enhanced community cancer services.
"We appreciate that local communities are passionate about Milton Ulladulla Hospital, and we are committed to working with them, our clinicians, and other key stakeholders in shaping the future of the facility,'' Ms Mains said.
"As always, our primary goal is to ensure we can continue to provide high quality health services at the Milton Ulladulla Hospital, which can be delivered safely and within available resources."
The NSW Budget 2023-24 included a $7.5 million capital investment by the NSW Government for facility upgrades at Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.