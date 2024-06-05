Advice from the Ulladulla SES is to be prepared in case heavy rain falls

THE Ulladulla SES, with another heavy downfall of rain predicted over the next few days, once again urges people to be prepared.
"Check those gutters and drains, consider where you park, travel only if you need to - plan your day, especially tomorrow [Thursday, June 6]," is the advice from the Ulladulla SES.
Today [Wednesday, June 5] isolated areas of the South Coast could see 60-80mm of rain as a coastal trough develops.
Models suggest that isolated areas could see 80-150mm anywhere along the coast between Sydney and Mallacoota tomorrow [Thursday, June 6].
At this stage, there is still some uncertainty on where the surface low will develop and therefore where the heaviest falls will occur, but the Ulladulla SES still wants people to prepare.
Sand and sandbags are available at Telstra Tower Lake Conjola and Beach St Carpark, Lake Tabourie.
In town call 132 500 to arrange to meet a volunteer on site for your sand or sandbags.
If you need SES Emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
Rain is expected to ease slightly on Friday, but the showers will continue across the southeast over much of the weekend.
The Ulladulla SES in past weather events has been doing and excellent job helping residents in need.
As this event unfolds the Ulladulla SES asks people to keep an eye out for the latest warnings.
The general advice from the SES is:
