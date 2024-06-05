Company's mission is to share joy of music and arts creativity with all

Keith Zehr and his fiancee Casey Spence are mission is to inspire and empower individuals with disabilities by providing them with the tools and outlets to explore music and crafts via their company.
"We are an independent company dedicated to bringing the joy of music and arts creativity to individuals in group homes and beyond," Keith said.
"With over 15-years of experience in the field and extensive training in music and art, we are passionate about making a difference in the lives of those we work alongside.
"Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals with disabilities by providing them with the tools and outlets to explore music and crafts."
Their company is called Allstarz Music & Arts [AMA] and Keith directs the music part of the program, while Casey coordinates the arts section.
The pair are looking at working with group homes and individuals, in the Mollymook, Ulladulla and surrounding area, who want in-centre music and arts sessions
Keith went onto explain a bit more about what they are trying to achieve.
"Through our programs, we aim to boost a person's confidence, enhance their fine motor skills, and integrate them into the broader community," he said.
"We are committed to booking events and getting involved in the community to create enriching experiences for all."
People and organisation can contact them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/keithzehrmusic or Allstarz Music & Arts at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560216222211 and via email at bookings@keithzehrmusic.com
Keith said they had the training to back up their "mission".
"Our team has specialised training and experience in working with autism and various disabilities, understanding the unique needs and potentials of each individual," Keith said.
"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to shine and participate in the therapeutic benefits of music and arts.
"By offering inclusive and engaging programs, we strive to foster creativity, self-expression, and personal growth for all participants. Join us in spreading the joy of music and arts to inspire and uplift those we serve."
