Petition to protect Big Spotty comes out

People now have access to a hard copy petition to protect 260 hectares of forest surrounding "local forest champion Big Spotty".
News of the hard copy petition, organised by Takesa Frank, came out today [June 5] on World Environment Day.
The Big Spotty is in Compartment 50 in North Brooman State Forest.
Big Spotty is 3.8 metres across it has a circumference of over 12 metres - it's huge.
Ms Frank is the lead Greens Candidate for this year's Shoalhaven City Council election in Ward Three which encompasses the forest that contains Big Spotty.
Ward Three runs from Shallow Crossing to Sussex Inlet and includes Ulladulla and many coastal villages.
"I will be counting up the signatures in Liza Butler [State Member for the South Coast] and Michael Holland's [Member for Bega] electorates," Ms Frank said.
"I will meet them to discuss the need for Big Spotty's forest to be protected from logging.
"We need to support Giant Tree tourism rather than logging as tourism is the main economic driver in this coastal community."
The petition can be downloaded from the Brooman State Forest Conservation Group Facebook page and petitions can be sent to PO Box 521 Batemans Bay NSW 2536 by August 31 2024. Contact broomansfcg@gmail.com for a copy of the petition.
Ms Frank was instrumental in creating the Brooman State Forest Conservation Group with locals that fought the Currowan Black Summer fire to protect their houses and the forest surrounding them. The group's Fires Changed Everything report was taken to parliament in 2022.
Ms Frank, in 2023, generated over 21,000 electronic signatures for her petition to end native forest logging.
The electronic petition was presented to the Legislative Assembly by Shelley Hancock, the South Coast liberal MP at the time, and triggered a parliamentary debate.
Ms Frank, in 2023, was awarded the Bob Brown Young Environmentalist of the Year.
The 22-year-old, if elected to Shoalhaven City Council in September and will be one of the youngest councillors the Shoalhaven has had.
The petition will be presented in the Legislative Council of NSW Parliament by Sue Higginson, the Greens Spokesperson for Forests in spring.
"Community action and resistance to logging has been at the forefront of the greatest environmental wins in NSW, and the work being done to protect Big Spotty is part of that campaign," she said.
"This giant and ancient tree is more than just a single thing, it is part of a living network that provides habitat, protects the soil, filters the water and provides the air we breathe.
"The NSW Government should listen to the community, protect the forests where Big Spotty lives, and end all native forest logging for good."
This forest is up for logging on the Forestry Corporation NSW forest portal https://planportal.fcnsw.net/ along with another 26 compartments in the lower Shoalhaven
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.