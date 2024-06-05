Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Petition to protect Big Spotty comes out

By Staff Reporter
Updated June 5 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Spotty lives up to its name. Picture supplied
Big Spotty lives up to its name. Picture supplied

People now have access to a hard copy petition to protect 260 hectares of forest surrounding "local forest champion Big Spotty".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.