Severe weather warning has been issued - Ulladulla SES

THE Ulladulla SES says that a severe weather warning for heavy rain has been issued.
Heavy rain is expected overnight [Wednesday, June 5] and throughout tomorrow [Thursday, June 6] due to a developing low-pressure system.
The six hourly totals of up to 90mm are possible with 24-hour totals up to 150mm.
"Isolated thunderstorms would add to these totals and increase the likelihood of flash flooding," the Ulladulla SES says.
"This amount of rain will overtop Porters Creek Dam and run water into the Clyde River."
The Ulladulla SES warns local flooding is still possible given the amount of predicted rain, even though all the local lakes are open.
Sand and sandbags are available at Telstra Tower Lake Conjola and Beach St Carpark, Lake Tabourie.
In town call 132 500 to arrange to meet a volunteer on site for your sand or sandbags.
If you need SES Emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
Rain is expected to ease slightly on Friday, but the showers will continue across the southeast over much of the weekend.
The general advice from the SES is:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.