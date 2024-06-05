Ulladulla SES ready to respond if more calls for help come

THE Ulladulla SES is ready to respond if more rain-related jobs come in today [Thursday June 6] as the current conditions continue.
The Ulladulla SES says the Severe Weather Warning indicates that local area should expect rain periods and showers to extend throughout the day.
"Thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon," the Ulladulla SES says.
"There have been 24 incidents across the Shoalhaven, with seven in Ulladulla with a few coming in this morning as people wake up to more rain and runoff."
More rain has fallen in the Northern Shoalhaven than the Southern Shoalhaven with 142mm at Currarong, 84mm at Jervis Bay and only 69mm in Ulladulla, 70mm at Lake Conjola and 49mm at Burrill Lake.
Two of the calls were for flood rescues and the advice is: "See Flood Water? Turn Around, Find Another Way."
Sand and sandbags are available at Telstra Tower Lake Conjola and Beach St Carpark, Lake Tabourie.
In town call 132 500 to arrange to meet a volunteer on site for your sand or sandbags.
If you need SES Emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
Rain is expected to ease slightly on Friday, but the showers will continue across the southeast over much of the weekend.
The general advice from the SES is:
