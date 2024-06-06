Impressive effort sees veteran golfer win the medal

A strong field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members contested a Stableford event this week [Wednesday June 5] for the June Monthly Medal.
John Zamin won the event and the medal was John Zamin with a massive score of 27 points.
Second placed Butch May who scored 22 points in a countback from third placed Peter Geach.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Bill Stables on the third, Gary Logan on the sixth, Don Crotty on the seventh, and Tanzi Lea on the ninth.
The wildcard was won by Paul Pfeiffer and as a result remains at two balls.
Next Wednesday June 12 the golfers will play an American Foursome Event, which is a two-person team event.
