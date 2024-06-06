Marine rescue unit's building looks shipshape thanks to grant

Have you noticed just how good Ulladulla's NSW Marine Rescue Unit building is looking? Well we can tell you why.
The marine group received $23,000 grant to undertake preventative maintenance on the exterior of its base
The RAS Foundation (RASF) provided the marine rescue unit with the funds from its 2024 Community Futures Grant Program,
Marine Rescue Ulladulla was one of nine recipients supported by the RAS Foundation.
In total, $152,000 was given to a range of regional and rural community organisations to complete much-needed projects.
RAS Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan says the program is an integral part of the charity's mission to support regional and rural communities across New South Wales.
"The Community Futures Grant program provides a unique opportunity for organisations in regional and rural areas to apply for funding for projects that will bring value to their community," she said.
"All of the projects selected are an invaluable resource to their respective community providing opportunities and social or economic benefit to the town.
"As an organisation dedicated to the success and future of regional and rural Australia, we are proud to invest in these causes."
