Ulladulla area escapes the worst of the rain deluge but SES responds to calls for help

THE Ulladulla area escaped the worst of the recent severe weather event, compared to the areas in and around Nowra.
The Ulladulla area, for the same period, was hit by 69mm of rain.
In the 24 hours from midday yesterday (Thursday, June 6) the NSW SES had received 117 calls for help from the south-eastern zone, out of 156 across NSW.
They included 24 calls for help across the Shoalhaven overnight, with seven in the Ulladulla.
The Ulladulla SES volunteers went on to respond to a total of 12 jobs - 11 of which have been done.
The last remaining job is a bit tricky and a builder will need to be called in to help the situation.
Glass from a hexagon-shaped window was blown into a property and the area needs to be stabilised.
The Ulladulla SES, once the structure is stabilised, will come back and cover the area with tarpaulins.
The other jobs were roofs leaking, sandbagging to make sure water did not get into properties and cleaning up after a few trees had come down.
