Narrawallee Beach dog access issue creates strong community interest

The number of people who took part in the consultation process shows the interest the community has in the Narrawallee Beach dog access issue.
More than 650 surveys and 100 written submissions were provided to Shoalhaven City Council during the four weeks of community consultation into the proposed dog access arrangements.
The broad range of feedback provided by the community about the proposed dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach is now being reviewed ahead of preparing a report to go to council next month [July].
"This has been a comprehensive process and we appreciate the time people have taken to provide feedback through the respective community engagement channels," Director City Lifestyles, Jane Lewis said.
"The volume of responses requires that we allocate appropriate time to examine the information that has been provided in preparation for the report to council that will cover what we've heard from the community."
Initial analysis shows that feedback related to several issues, including accessibility, shorebirds, mental health and social cohesion.
Responses also included commentary about tourism, dog off-leash times, environmental assessments and survey design.
