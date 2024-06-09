Ian Hughes receives OAM for service to the community

Ian Hughes is not the type of person to seek acknowledgements.
However, he is proud to be named in the 2024 King's Birthday honours list.
Mr Hughes received a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to the community of the Shoalhaven region.
"I just could not believe it [getting the award] and I just enjoyed what I did over the years," Mr Hughes said about the award and not seeking recognition for it.
What he did over the years for the Shoalhaven community is long and impressive.
The Nowra resident's role with the Lions Club is just one of the many things that stands out on his list of achievements.
Mr Hughes' connection with the Lions Club stems some 64 years.
He had long association with the Bomaderry Nowra Lions Club, formerly Lions Club of Nowra, which included being president from 1981-1982.
For the Lions District 201N2, which covers a wide range of areas, he was District Governor from 2002-2003 and Vice District Governor from 2001-2002.
The modest Mr Hughes once again said his community-based volunteer work was never about winning awards.
"I am not a big-headed type of person," the now 90-year-old said.
Mr Hughes was more excited about the award his wife Janet received last year, rather than his own.
"Fancy that - me too," Mr Hughes said about finding out he would get an award like the one his wife received.
Today [Monday, June 10] Mr and Mrs Hughes will catch up with a few friends and will mark the occasion with a bottle of champagne.
The Lions Club remains special to Mr Hughes, but the couple don't go to meetings.
"The donations we made to people over the years," was what Mr Hughes said made him proud about the Lions Club.
"It's a great organisation to be involved with," adding the fellowship between the Lions Club members was another thing he valued.
Mr Hughes is still "chuffed" by the 60-year service medal the Lions Club had previously bestowed on him
The Bomaderry Nowra Lions Club even helped Mr Hughes mark his 90th birthday last month.
Mr Hughes was also president of the Illaroo Soccer Club from 1980-1982, a member of the NSW Retail Association from 1975-2005 and a former member of the Nowra Chamber of Commerce.
The award winner said it was true to say he had a strong sense of community.
Mr and Mrs Hughes are also well known for the school uniforms, children's boutique clothing, sewing machine business and craft classes they ran in Nowra from 1971-2005.
