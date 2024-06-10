June Stevens surprised by award that came "from out of the blue"

JUNE Stevens almost ignored a message sent to her phone recently, until she had a closer look.
"It was late at night and I looked at the message and thought 'is this a scam?'," she said.
Mrs Stevens then realised that the message, complete with an official looking signature, was legitimate and important.
The message asked if she would accept a King's Birthday award? Her reply was "yes".
The North Nowra resident receives a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to the community through social welfare organisations.
"This award has come out of the blue and it's a great honour," she said.
"I have no idea who nominated me but I am very grateful. Having nominated people myself in the past I know how much work goes into these nominations."
Mrs Stevens dedicated her life to getting welfare services to Nowra and the wider area.
She arrived in Nowra in 1974 with her late husband Peter and took note of how few welfare services were available in the region.
Through her role as Lifeline and Southern Cross Community Housing, to name a few organisations, she helped get Nowra the welfare services it lacked.
Mrs Stevens was a Board Member, Southern Cross Community Housing, 2002-2023, Board Member, Nowra Family Support Service Inc (now Family Services Australia) and Shoalcare (now CareSouth) Chair, 1994-2000.
For Lifeline Australia she was Director, Lifeline South Coast, 1985-1992. Nowra Branch Manager, 1981-1985, Member, Steering Committee, Nowra, c1976-1981, Former Chair, National Board and Former Member, National Board.
Mrs Stevens said her role in helping get services established and started was "satisfying work".
Lifeline Australia's number 13 11 14 is well known and Mrs Stevens played a role in getting it established.
Her last job with Lifeline's National Board was to reduce the group's 47 contact numbers around Australia down to one, which she did with Telstra's help.
"When I see that number on television I feel most satisfied," she said.
Her other awards include include Paul Harris Fellowship Award, Rotary Australia, 2018 and Shoalhaven Citizen of the Year, 2017.
These days Mrs Stevens helps out at Nowra's Wesley Op Shop by mending things and pricing items like china, glass and antiques.
She will be celebrating her OAM by having lunch with family and friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.