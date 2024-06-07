Unit Commander is looking forward to steering Ulladulla Marine Rescue

John Samulski is looking forward to continuing his leadership role with the Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit.
Unit Commander Samulski was unanimously re-elected to the post for a further two years at the group's annual general meeting this week.
Barry Clapson as Deputy Unit Commander Operations and Mandy Newton as Deputy Unit Commander Administration head up the leadership team.
He was pleased to take on role.
"I wish to sincerely thank the management and executive team, as well as our Deputy Unit Commander Barry Clapson for all the hard work," he said at the AGM.
"This is certainly a team effort and this unit could not exist without their dedication and commitment."
Unit Commander Samulski is looking to working alongside Mandy Newton.
"I wish to welcome our new additional Deputy Unit Commander, Mandy Newton to the executive team. Mandy brings decades of operational and strategic experience to the position," the Unit Commander said.
"The unit is in great hands having Mandy Newton and Barry Clapson as its deputies."
"This year marks 50 years since a team of dedicated locals started a Marine Rescue Service here in Ulladulla originally as Coastal Patrol," he said.
"We continue that legacy now as Marine Rescue NSW. We will continue to celebrate this milestone during the year."
Unit Commander Samulski reports the volunteers have been busy with their important volunteer role
"During the past 12 months we have carried out over 1700 vessel log-ons,' he said.
"We've successfully responded to 43 incidents in that time, and have made a positive impact on many people and their families throughout our community. We should rightly be proud of that achievement.
"Our public relations profile continues to grow due to much hard work by our PR Officer and members. We now have over 4,000 Facebook followers."
Over the next 12 months the unit will continue its priorities of:
