Opinion: Doubts all the money, effort and frustration about dog access being worthwhile

You know, I just don't think all the money, effort and frustration created by the Narrawallee Beach Dog Access issue is going to be worthwhile and I fear there will never be a solution that will make everyone happy.
Maybe we should have left things the way they were and have a proper community discussion about it - rather than Review of Environmental Factors (REF) and Land and Environment Court's decisions
We are talking about people taking their dogs for a walk - surely there is no need for fancy terms like Review of Environmental Factors and court hearings.
I am no expert but I am sure the Land and Environment Court was not established to look into issues like taking a dog to a beach.
I don't think the scars created by this issue will heal anytime soon.
Yes, it's easy for me to go "blah blah blah - we are talking about dogs blah blah blah" and I am sure the people on either side of the debate had their reasons for entering the discussions.
However, as mentioned before did it need to be in the courts?
Council recently put up a nice online update about the matter - over to you council .......
Over 650 survey submissions and over 100 written submissions were received - one written submission included 1,028 signatures - impressive.
Feedback has been received about:
A report will be prepared for a future ordinary council meeting -anticipated date July 2024.
Council will make a determination about permanent dog access arrangements based on this report.
Will it be worth all the fuss in the end? Hmmm, let's wait and see.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.