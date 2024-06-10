Nothing to dread as big snip is now just days away

Jesse Chinnock's big snip is only days away and the well-known Conjola resident could not be happier.
The local resident, well known for his work at Conjola Wood and impressive crop of dreadlocks, is raising money to support Holly Anslow and her family.
He wants to do something to make Holly's life better and has decided his trademark dreads will go.
The big snip will take place this Saturday, June 15 at Conjola Wood, just off the Princes Highway, from 12pm - so come along and make a donation and enjoy the fun day.
Holly has Rett Syndrome which is a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls, more rarely in boys, and leads to severe impairments.
"I have known Holly all my life and she is just a beautiful little girl," Jesse said.
"Holly just always has a warm smile on her face, is always happy and she just lights up a room."
The whole dread snip event will be one big fundraiser with a sausage sizzle - Jesse said South Ulladulla Meat Market will donate the sausages.
Conjola Wood will also be donating $10 off each load of firewood purchased on the day and any firewood deliveries taken and paid for on the day.
The June 15 fundraising day is just one of the planned events and Jesse's aim is to raise $100 000. People can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/holly-jesse to find out more and to make a donation.
You can also donate things for a raffle which will be run on another day. People with fundraising ideas can call Jesse on 0423 749 505 or https://www.facebook.com/jesse.chinnock on Facebook.
His first fundraising goal is to get enough money for a lift to get Holly in and out of the family's pool.
Being wheelchair-bound, getting Holly in and out of the pool is difficult. Holly loves getting into the water.
