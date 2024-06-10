Ulladulla Salvos need our support more than ever before

People are urged to support the Ulladulla Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.
The Ulladulla Salvos are being asked to help more people than ever before which means the Red Shield Appeal has even more importance than in previous years.
New research from The Salvation Army paints a bleak picture, with 94 per cent of respondents resorting to extreme measures to reduce their household bills.
Donations to this year's Ulladulla Savlos appeal can be made until June 30 by visiting the group's Digital Doorknock page at https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/o/ulladulla-salvos.
Donations at Ulladulla's K Hub with a $5 card tap can also be made.
The appeal started recently and the Ulladulla Salvos says thanks to the community for their support so far but more is needed.
New research from The Salvation Army shows people all over the country are struggling.
The research shows that 94 per cent of respondents resort to extreme measures to reduce their household bills.
This includes drastically reducing the use of daily essentials, with 43 per cent unable to afford heating and cooling, and people not seeking medical help when needed, with 61 per cent unable to afford medical, dental and eye care.
Sixty-nine per cent of respondents said they go without food so their children can eat, 39 per cent said they were unable to afford essential medical care for their children and 33 per cent feared they would lose their home and become homeless.
Almost half of respondents (49 per cent) said they showered or washed less often to save money, 22 per cent are living in darkness or using candles or torches at night and 1 in 10 (11 per cent) said they used public amenities such as bathrooms in shopping centres to avoid using water at home.
The research coincides with The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, which aims to raise $38 million this year to enable the Salvos, to support Australians doing it tough in communities around the country.
Each year, through The Salvation Army's nationwide network of over 400 centres and 2,000 services in areas such as homelessness, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, youth support, family and domestic violence, financial hardship and much more people get support.
