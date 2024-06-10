Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vale Franco Palmieri - a great family man and SES volunteer

By Damian McGill
Updated June 11 2024 - 9:52am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vale Franco Palmieri - you will be missed. Picture supplied
Vale Franco Palmieri - you will be missed. Picture supplied

Franco Palmieri will be remembered as a person who always cared for others.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.