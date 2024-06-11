Bulldogs show bright form in all Group Seven divisions

The Ulladulla Rugby League Group Seven teams have been in good form this season and would be raring to go after missing out on playing last weekend due to wet conditions.
All matches were called off last weekend due to heavy rain that lashed the region.
The Bulldogs in all grades are doing well - some better than others.
In first grade, the Bulldogs sit in fifth spot, with eight points from its four wins and three losses.
The Bulldog's reserve grade team has played themselves into a nice spot on the ladder
The "Ressies" are in third spot on the ladder with 10 points from its five-win and two-loss record for the season.
The Ladies League Tag One team is leading the way on the ladder with its unbeaten record. They are leading the premiership race with 14 points from their seven wins.
Meanwhile, the Ladies League Tag Two team is also setting the pace with 12 points from five wins, one bye and one loss.
The under 18s have a bit of work to do and are currently in seventh spot on the ladder with four points from its two-win and five-loss record.
The Bulldogs return to Bill Andriske Oval this Saturday to play the Nowra Bomaderry Jets.
The first-grade match, in particular, looms as a beauty and both teams would be eyeing off the two points.
With only four points from two wins and five losses, the Jets need to make a move up the premiership ladder soon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.