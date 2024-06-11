'We're getting hammered': The dairy farming crisis unfolding from Albion Park to Bodalla

A combination of natural events across an extended period which has battered South Coast dairy farmers has them feeling they have been forgotten by the government.
First, in winter/spring 2023, it was a rain deficit akin to the 2019 drought which meant no spring silage.
Then there was a deluge in November that stunted corn crops.
This was followed with a humid summer and the worst three-day sickness (Bovine ephemeral fever) the South Coast had experienced since 1975, resulting in milk production dropping as much as 30 per cent and producers losing many cattle from the disease.
But to further rub salt into the wound there has been two floods in the past month - the first from a rain event that dumped 500 millimetres and in the past week a further 250mm has fallen across the region.
Many producers have much of their farm under water or waterlogged because of the flash flooding - and they have called on Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty to visit South Coast dairy farmers to see first-hand what they were going through.
While no government officials have yet visited the South Coast, there has been some support made available from both federal and state government, announced on Monday, June 10.
However, producers remain concerned the true scope of their situation is still being unheard.
"There has been a combination of small problems that has now led to one big problem," said South Coast dairy farmer Tim Cochrane.
"We need to get this out there."
Mr Cochrane of Milkhaven Dairy in Nowra said the recent flooding was as bad as 2022, the wettest year on record with double the annual rainfall of 1000mm.
But, he said at least back then they had spring silage to help them get through.
He said half of his 404 hectare farm was under water or waterlogged and he was having to feed his 1000 head of dairy cows on feed pads.
Mr Cochrane said the operation's milk production had already dropped by as much as 30 per cent from the three-day sickness in April, let alone the impact from the recent flooding.
"Every time in the past an ag minister has come down," Mr Cochrane said.
He said many local Members of Parliament had been contacted as producers pushed for more Rural Assistance Authority support.
"We need more than the transport subsidy," he said.
"This has decimated cashflow in a time where inputs are up, we are getting hammered.
"There are a lot of small events that are adding to a major problem, which is making life challenging."
eastAusmilk president Joe Bradley wrote to the Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty last Friday to raise concern about the worsening situation of dairy farmer operations from Albion Park to Bodalla.
"While recent rain and drought events each by themselves may not have constituted a natural disaster, the cumulative impact of drought until November/December last year, and recent major rains, has left many dairy farmers without silage to see them through winter," Mr Bradley wrote.
Mr Bradley said members had contacted eastAus milk to raise these issues, and while freight subsidies had been some help, those subsidies have been "insufficient" to restore dairy farms.
He said it was disappointing the government had not acknowledged the situation before their letter.
"It would be great if the government acknowledged it, that's why we talk to farmers and pick up on the point," Mr Bradley said.
"It's been a funny season. It started off so damn dry, then wet, then when you think it's got dry, it got wet again. It's not giving people a chance to do anything.
"We have asked the government to expedite this. Their own report says dairy is at a critical juncture in the country and we need to keep as many dairy farmers as we can."
Mr Bradley finally spoke to a spokesperson from Ms Moriarty's office on Monday in which he expressed they did not need anymore loans.
"It's great to get support but the last thing we need is low-interest rate loans," he said.
"We don't need to go into any more debt, we need grants, not loans.
"I put it to them that they need to decide whether they want dairy farming or not."
NSW Farmers South Coast member Rob McIntosh of Berry said in the past month they had more than 500mm of rain, which has damaged the river system, creek banks and roads.
"Flash flooding and half-a-metre of rain at the beginning of winter is not ideal as the days are getting shorter and things don't dry so well," Mr McIntosh said.
He backs calls for more government support but said: "how many times can you call a natural disaster?"
"It would be lovely to have government support, but it will not fix the market problem or recognition of fresh food and what it costs to produce it," Mr McIntosh said.
He added prices "weren't too bad" as he had a two-year contract, but those further south were getting the influence from the Victorian milk prices and were seeing a reduction of as much as 20 per cent on their price.
Numbaa dairy farmer Paul Anderson, who milks 250 head, said they had been hit by two fronts, the first 560mm and the second 250mm in the past month.
"We go two steps forward and one step back," Mr Anderson said.
"The paddocks sown with rye grass, we've lost 20 to 30 per cent."
On Monday morning when The Land contacted the Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty office they appeared not to be aware of the situation, despite eastAusmilk having emailed its letter of concern to the minister late on Friday.
By 1.06pm the federal government had announced disaster assistance for Camden, Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee and Wollongong local government areas following the impact of flooding from June 6, 2024, through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the extent of the flooding impact was still being assessed but had caused widespread damage across communities, with flash flooding closing roads, cutting off communities and inundating homes.
"The NSW government is continuing to assess the situation and is adapting as we gain a clearer picture of the impact of this disaster, and the Australian government stands ready to respond to any requests for assistance," Mr Watt said.
At 3.37pm, Ms Moriarty said her office had today been in discussions with eastAusmilk to advise them the NSW government together with the Commonwealth government had today declared six local government areas on the South Coast available for disaster assistance.
"Dairy farmers on the South Coast over the last year have dealt with very dry weather, then a series of floods, and also livestock health issues, which is why I'm focused on getting them the support they need and deserve," Ms Moriarty said.
"The declaration of disaster today means we can provide transport livestock and feed subsidies, emergency relief and concessional interest rate loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property."
Ms Moriarty plans to meet with the eastAusmilk team to discuss these issues including the new opening milk prices which were down for farmers.
"I have requested from my department an update on the Dairy Strategy for Sector Recovery plan and can assure dairy farmers that our government is 100 per cent behind our local industry and wants it to thrive," she said.
The federal/state support includes:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.