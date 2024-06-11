Proponents happy with support for multi-level Ulladulla development

THE proponents behind a multi-level Ulladulla development proposal are happy with the support their plan received from Shoalhaven City Council.
The Fleming Group and project collaborators Olivander Capital say significant progress on the Ulladulla Precinct, a visionary mixed-use development proposal aimed at tackling the housing crisis and chronic worker shortage experienced in the Milton-Ulladulla region, was recently made.
The developers are asking Shoalhaven City Council to rezone a one hectare site at St Vincent Street, the current home of a Bunnings warehouse.
The matter went before a recent council meeting with nine of the eleven attending councillors giving the proposal in principle support.
The Fleming Group, want the two lots zoned for mixed use and to raise the maximum allowable height to 21 metres.
Key to their proposal is the inclusion of 60 affordable dwellings with 50 units to be rented long-term by a community housing provider.
"This decision signifies a strong commitment from council to support solutions for the community's critical housing needs such as affordable housing and downsizing," Alexandra Arnold from The Fleming Group said.
The proposal got 'in principle' support and is subject some conditions.
The conditions include:
It was put to the vote and the result was:
FOR: Clr D'Ath, Clr Norris, Clr Kotlash, Clr Copley, Clr Ell, Clr White, Clr Wells, Clr Watson and Clr Gray
AGAINST: Clr Boyd and Clr Kitchener
The developers in a statement said they want to work with the community and council on the project.
"This is the right location and the right opportunity to make real progress on inter-generational housing affordability," the statement said.
