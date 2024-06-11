Proponents happy with support for multi-level Ulladulla development

The inclusion of a recommendation for gateway condition to complete an independent review of the proponent's key studies, including an urban design and visual impact assessment, economic impact assessment, feasibility assessment, air and odour assessment and acoustic assessment



Modification of the maximum height of the building in accordance with the proponent's offer of April 5 2024, by adopting a split height of 15m, 17m and 21m



Consideration of options to amend the proposal to minimise health risks and land use conflict



Detailed vacancy analysis of the existing town centre to determine if there is a need for additional mixed-use-zoned land



Creating a more detailed 3D model of the surrounding landscape and built form to enable the visual impacts to be better assessed] and

