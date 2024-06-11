Ulladulla SES member is in line to win a State award

THE Ulladulla SES is celebrating the fantastic news it recently received.
The group's Rescue Officer, Bill Frazer, is in line to win a major award.
Mr Frazer was named as one of the finalists of the 2024 Rotary NSW Emergency Services for this year's NSW State Emergency Services agency award.
The winners of this prestigious award will be announced at a ceremony, at the Bankstown Sports Club on August 10.
The finalists are:
Kaili Johnsen from NSW SES Blacktown Unit is in the running for the Dot Hennessy OAM Emergency Services Youth Scholarship.
Many wonderful NSW SES members have been recognised at this event, including Ulladulla's Tracy Provest who won the National Volunteer of the Year in 2022 and a national Rotary Emergency Services Community Award in the same year.
