Ocean Day event at Milton is one for us all to see

Treading Lightly Incorporated, the grassroots environmental group, invites the community to its "slightly delayed" World Oceans Day family fun community event.
The event will be held at Milton's Wyld Spaces on Friday June 28 from 6pm to 8pm.
World Ocean Day is an international day that takes place annually on June 8 but this does not lessen the importance of the June 28 event.
It will be a night of film, food, friends and fundraising for Treading Lightly and Surfrider Yuin.
Two short films, Surfriders 'Southern Blast' and Patagonia's 'KIN' will be shown.
Supper by Nomah will be served by and people hear from some panellists from Surfrider Yuin, ORRCA and Treading Lightly.
Go to Treading Lighly's Facebook page for more details and to buy tickets - $20pp or $15 for members and people under 16 get in for free - here.
