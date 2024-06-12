Milton resident calls for sustainable development

Alexandra Schodel understands the area must grow but the long-term Milton resident wants future growth to be sustainable.
She also wants more infrastructure for health and educational facilities to be part of future development plans.
Her views follow a survey titled "Save Historic Milton Village from Development" that recently appeared online.
The petition claimed that "historic Milton village is under threat from outdated DA compliance", - similar to what villages like Manyana are facing with "Zombie DAs".
Ms Schodel was born in the Milton Hospital and does not like some of the changes she sees in and around the Ulladulla area.
"It's frustrating that the housing developments keep happening without any upgrades to our services or more importantly things for our children to do," she said.
"The areas that have turned from bush and rural to housing developments like She Oak Avenue, the Dolphin Point/ Burrill Lake area, Hilltop Crescent, Corks Lane and the farmland/corn fields which I once ran through with my siblings and family friends behind Sarah Claydon's all houses now they are wanting more.
"It feels like our rural village of Milton is slowly being transformed into a town."
She wants mothers to be able to give birth in the Milton Ulladulla Hospital and for children to have better educational opportunities.
"Having to travel to Moruya or Nowra just to give birth or even for something as simple as a tracer on their stomachs to check on the baby's movements is a hassle, especially with the increasing fuel prices," she said.
Ms Schodel, like many others, wants to see better educational facilities for people in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
"Our high school is struggling with capacity, and it seems like they're trying to cram multiple pre-schools into three primary schools and then into one high school," she said.
"I strongly believe that if it is a must for our village to grow into a township then our local hospital, police station and our TAFE need massive upgrades and we most definitely need a second high school on top of our local housing issue being resolved first before moving more out of towners in."
Ms Schodel is not the first person to raise issues like development and education issues
"So many people have brought up the issues but nothing ever seems to change. We make a bit of noise and then it goes quiet," she said.
"I do agree our village should develop but it should develop appropriately and the main resources should be the biggest focus.
"It's important for us to advocate for our community's needs and our locals' needs and wants. We need to make sure our concerns are heard and we all need to work towards a solution that benefits everyone."
