Get your tickets for Boo Seeka's Milton performance

Updated June 12 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:56pm
Come July Friday, July 26 locals will get to see and hear Boo Seeka live in concert.
Australian electro-pop duo Boo Seeka [Ben Gumbleton and Jay Bainbridge] are thrilled to announce their upcoming 'Raw Files' tour to the Milton Theatre.

