Get your tickets for Boo Seeka's Milton performance

Australian electro-pop duo Boo Seeka [Ben Gumbleton and Jay Bainbridge] are thrilled to announce their upcoming 'Raw Files' tour to the Milton Theatre.
Over the last nine years, Boo Seeka's live shows have been known for their "high energy and big walls of sound"
Come July Friday, July 26 locals will get to see and hear Boo Seeka live in concert.
The tour offers fans an unprecedented glimpse into Boo Seeka's creative process, and a chance to see how all of the classics and new favourites were made up in their rawest forms.
Go to https://www.miltontheatre.com.au/ to get your tickets
This tour promises a stripped-back, acoustic experience that invites fans into the heart of Boo Seeka's music in a most unrefined form.
