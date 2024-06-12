Awesome foursome feel as golfers tee off

THIS week's event for the Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members had an awesome foursome feel to it.
A field of 60 golfers played an American Foursomes stroke event on Wednesday, June 12 and some strong efforts were produced.
The winning pair were Michael Peacock and Stan Izzard with a score of 22.5 pints, with second place going to Danny Fleming and Shane Roche on 23.5 points.
Third place went to Alan Edwards and Michael McCormack with a score of 24 points in a three-way count-back from the pair of Don
Carlill and Tim Richmond, and Patrick Coogan and Helmet Bacher.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Greg Wood on the third, Derek Lovell on the sixth and Don Crotty on the ninth.
The wildcard was won by Cliff Workman and Kevin Hodge, so remains at two balls Wednesday June 19 when golfers play a stableford event.
