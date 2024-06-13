Jack high for Mollymook Beach Bowling Club's amalgamation

THE Mollymook Beach Bowling Club's amalgamation with St John's Park Bowling Club is moving forward.
The final steps of the amalgamation process are underway with the transition expected to be completed in the coming months.
The St Johns Park Bowling Club [SJPBC], after a series of recent meetings, officially welcomed the Mollymook-based club into its fold recently.
Members of both clubs have overwhelmingly voted in favour of an amalgamation.
A meeting at the Mollymook Bowling Club was attended by 182 members and they got to vote for or against the amalgamation proposal.
The majority of the vote was yes to support the venture.
The SJPBC Group, renowned for its support of the game of lawn bowls, has recently achieved notable success by securing a new franchise in the Bowls Premier League [BPL] as the Sydney Saints.
The group, over the years, has successfully incorporated several prestigious venues into its brand, including Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club, Club Wallacia (Wallacia Bowling Club), Wallacia Country Club, Balmain Bowling Club, Tuncurry Beach Motel, Tuncurry Holiday Units, and a diverse portfolio of residential properties.
SJPBC says the amalgamation with Mollymook Beach Bowling Club signifies an enhanced experience for its members, who will now enjoy automatic membership with the group with an array of exclusive benefits and discounts.
SJPBC's Chief Executive Officer, David Marsh,expressed his enthusiasm about this new partnership.
"This is a major milestone for all venues and will serve to provide even greater benefits for our members to enjoy," Mr Marsh said.
The SJPBC Group plans to submit Development Applications to initiate renovations at the Mollymook site.
This move is part of their ongoing commitment to capital improvements, and they have pledged to invest $1.25 million over the first year of their partnership with Mollymook Bowling Club.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding, SJPBC Group will continue supporting the Mollymook Garden and Bowling Green Volunteer Group, acknowledging the volunteers' "critical role of mental health and social interaction".
Mr Marsh said employees of Mollymook Beach Bowling Club would be offered employment on the same terms, with all employee entitlements and years of service duly honoured.
"The amalgamation also means that the Mollymook team will have instant access to SJPBC Group's Human Resources Department, Training, and support services," Mr Marsh said.
