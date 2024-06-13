Council to host online Narrawallee Beach dog access information session

AN upcoming community information session on Narrawallee Beach's proposed dog access arrangements should be interesting.
Shoalhaven City Council is hosting an online community information session to answer some of the questions it received about the proposal during the recent community consultation campaign.
The event will be held from 5.30pm to 6.15pm on Tuesday June 18, and recorded for those wanting to watch at another time.
The link to the event is available from here. People can tune in at 5.30pm.
Council says the session is an opportunity for community members to hear about the project, ask questions and gain clarity on the interim dog access arrangements and the ongoing process to establish permanent solutions.
The online live event ensures privacy for participants, while the question and answer segment will allow for real-time interaction and clarification on outstanding matters.
