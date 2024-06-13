Workshops leave people with an understanding of coercive control

A series of workshops aimed at providing community members with a better understanding of coercive control achieved its goals.
The workshops, coordinated by support group My Plan Manager, were held recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Michael Jeh from Small Steps 4 Hannah took part in what was an informative and successful event.
My Plan's Community Engagement Manager, Kristie Findlater, said the workshops achieved their goals.
"The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about coercive control and its impacts on individuals and communities," she said.
"The event aimed to educate attendees on recognising signs of coercive control, provide resources for support, and foster a community dialogue around the issue.
"Hannah's Story workshops save lives - this has been proven, and by bringing it to Ulladulla I hoped that it may help those who may need it in our local area."
According to the Attorney General's Department - "coercive control involves perpetrators using patterns of abusive behaviours over time in a way that creates fear and denies liberty and autonomy. People who use coercive control may use physical or non-physical abusive behaviours, or a combination of both. All abusive behaviours are serious".
Ms Findlater said the feedback from the workshop participants [above] was positive.
"Yes, the event successfully raised awareness and educated attendees on coercive control," she said.
"Feedback from participants indicated that they gained valuable insights and resources to help identify and respond to coercive control in their own lives or within their community.
"Additionally, the event fostered meaningful discussions and strengthened the network of support services available to residents of Ulladulla and surrounding areas."
Maria from Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre also helped by sharing the workshop information and providing resources on the day.
Olivia from Unique Soul Counselling donated her time for telehealth support in case attendees required it after participating in the workshops.
The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including community members, disability providers, corrective services, employment providers, housing providers, family and community services and others.
"This wide range of participants ensured that the information and resources shared would reach different sectors of the community, enhancing the overall impact," Ms Findlater said.
The workshop coordinator wanted participants to leave the event with an understanding of coercive control, including its signs and effects.
"Additionally, we aimed to equip them with the knowledge and resources to support individuals affected by coercive control, whether in their personal lives or professional roles," Ms Findlater said.
"Hannah's Story played a crucial role in providing valuable insights and resources, helping attendees to understand the importance of addressing coercive control and offering practical strategies for support.
"By enhancing their awareness and understanding, we hoped to empower attendees to take proactive steps in identifying and supporting those who may be experiencing coercive control in their communities."
She said holding the event in Ulladulla was an important step in bringing vital information and resources directly to a community.
"Engaging the local community in these discussions helps build a stronger, more informed network of support for those who may be affected by coercive control in the region," she said.
As a new resident of Ulladulla, Ms Findlater wanted to give something back to the community - an area she has grown to love.
"I am a big believer in giving back to my local community and supporting others where I can," she said.
