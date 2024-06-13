Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Coastal regions attract people

Updated June 14 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coastal regions attract people
Coastal regions attract people

The Shoalhaven has observed a 150 per cent increase in people migrating to the region in the 12-months to March 2024 compared to the same time last year, a recent report outlined.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.