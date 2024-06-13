Coastal regions attract people

The Shoalhaven has observed a 150 per cent increase in people migrating to the region in the 12-months to March 2024 compared to the same time last year, a recent report outlined.
According to the Regional Movers Index, which analyses the movements of Commonwealth Bank customers between capital cities and regional areas, the report outlined more people are moving to regional areas than vice versa.
Numbers have surged in the first quarter of 2024, hitting its second highest level in six years, with millennials leading the move.
For all movements across Australia, 2.6 per cent of regional relocations recorded in the RMI migrated to the Shoalhaven in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the Sunshine Coast which took a 16 per cent share.
The report stated there was a clear preference for a regional eastern sea change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.