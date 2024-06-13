Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Marine Rescue Ulladulla to host an information night for potential volunteers

By Damian McGill
Updated June 14 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An information night will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 6pm at the group's Ulladulla Harbour base. Picture supplied
An information night will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 6pm at the group's Ulladulla Harbour base. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue Ulladulla is marking its 50th anniversary this year and one of the things the group would like is to get more volunteers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.