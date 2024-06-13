Marine Rescue Ulladulla to host an information night for potential volunteers

Marine Rescue Ulladulla is marking its 50th anniversary this year and one of the things the group would like is to get more volunteers.
An upcoming information night looms as the perfect chance to learn more about the group.
The information night will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 6pm at the group's Ulladulla Harbour base
So, have you ever considered joining the team at Marine Rescue Ulladulla?
The group is looking for radio operators, vessel crew, fundraising and maintenance helpers.
The information event is a perfect opportunity to find out more and for more details head to the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MRNSWulladulla
Meanwhile, Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott has praised boaters across the state for heeding advice about monitoring weather and sea conditions last month resulting in the Service's quietest May since 2020.
In the Shoalhaven/Illawarra region volunteers took part in 11 search and rescue missions including seven emergency responses with 20 people being safely returned to shore.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state completed 203 search and rescue missions last month, including 70 emergency responses with crews safely returning 363 people to shore.
"It is extremely pleasing that boaters didn't put themselves or others at risk for a day on the water with numerous days of unfavorable weather last month," Deputy Commissioner Schott said.
"It is important that boaters make smart decisions before going out on the water."
