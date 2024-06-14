Narrawallee runner returns home with a special item to declare at customs

Jessica Kann wants to race in more overseas events after her eye-catching debut at an international competition.
Jessica this week returned home from the Oceania Athletics Championships with a special item to declare at customs - a bronze medal.
She was placed third in the 3000m at the Oceania event which was held in Suva, Fiji.
The Ulladulla High School students was thrilled when she crossed the line in third spot.
"I was over the moon and I started to cry because I was so happy," the 15-year-old said.
"I just wanted to place as high as I could and given this was my first international event I did not know what to expect."
The Narrawallee resident was running against international runners older than her as it was an under-18 race.
Jessica said she was the youngest competitor in the race, adding the age difference meant she was not under much pressure,
The promising athlete, with the first kilometre taking the runners four minutes to complete, said it was correct to describe the event as being a "slow tactical race".
"It's normally not that slow - nobody wanted to take the lead," Jessica said.
However, Jessica for most of the race did find herself in the lead and was happy to hold on to take third place when the "kick" at the end came.
"I was happy to hold on and win the bronze medal. This time last year I would have been able to hold on when the kick came but I have been working on this area with my coach Andae Kalemusic," she said.
Her international debut started off a few days before with the 1500 where she finished in fourth spot.
"The 1500 gave me a good lead into the three kilometres and a feel for what it was like to be in an international race," she said.
Conditions were hotter in Fiji compared to Australian conditions and runners competed in 28-degree temperatures.
Jessica said the Suva track was good to run on.
Her long term aim is to compete in the World Cross Country titles in two years time and her short term goal is to do well at the NSW Cross Country titles on June 22.
