Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers needed to help farmers recover from floods

Updated June 14 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers needed to help farmers recover from floods
Volunteers needed to help farmers recover from floods

Rural Aid, a charity-based organisation, is appealing for more volunteers to help in the Shoalhaven region next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.