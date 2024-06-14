Volunteers needed to help farmers recover from floods

Rural Aid, a charity-based organisation, is appealing for more volunteers to help in the Shoalhaven region next month.
Rural Aid is hosting a "Farm Recovery Event" in Nowra from July 7 July to July 13.
Rural Aid's Farm and Community Coordinator, Grant Miskimmin, said the more volunteers attending the event, the more local farmers Rural Aid can help.
"We want to help as many Nowra-region farmers recover from flooding as we can," Mr Miskimmin said.
He encouraged interested volunteers to join the charity in making a difference.
"Our Farm Recovery Events are a fantastic way to give back to the nation's farmers, who work so hard to provide food and fibre for our nation," Mr Miskimmin said.
"We're grateful for everyone's help and we have a job for every volunteer, regardless of skill or experience."
"The jobs we help our farmers with typically include fencing, cleaning, painting and repairing."
Volunteers are welcome to stay at the Nowra Showgrounds in their own accommodation.
All meals and equipment are provided to volunteers.
For more information, please visit www.ruralaid.org.au/volunteers or call Grant Miskimmin, Rural Aid's Farm and Community Coordinator, on 0449 200 854.
Mr Miskimmin said they had jobs for everyone
"We can usually find a job for every willing volunteer, so please don't hesitate to get in touch if you're unsure," he said.
"It's a transformative week for both our farmers and our volunteers; everyone gets so much out of the experience," Mr Miskimmin finished.
Rural Aid is also appealing for local groups with catering capabilities to reach out.
"We'd love to hear from local organisations who could feed our crew by catering an evening meal for our hard-working volunteers," Mr Miskimmin said.
"Rural Aid happily sponsors all food for the week, so it's a great way for local organisations to raise some funds too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.