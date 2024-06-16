Ulladulla firefighters offer advice on safe ways to keep warm

THE recent cold and wet weather means two things - people are looking to keep warm and trying to get their washing dry.
Firefighters from Ulladulla's Fire and Rescue NSW station are aware that increased use of heaters and dryers can lead to household fires.
However, they are always ready to offer advice.
Acting Ulladulla Fire Captain, Nathan Garrett, said he would urge people to do some basic maintenance on heaters and dryers.
He said for wood heaters making sure chimneys and flues were clean of soot was an important step.
If people had gas or electric heaters he said to make sure the appliance was not covered in dust, to make sure all the connections worked and not blocked or damaged.
The acting captain said people should not take risks and act quickly at the first sign of trouble.
"Turn it off [the appliance] if you notice something like an electrical smell," he said.
Cleaning out lint from a clothes dryer was another piece of advice he offered.
The Ulladulla Fire and Rescue NSW unit is very proactive when it comes to helping protect people from house fires.
Already this year firefighters from the Ulladulla station have knocked on 383 doors as part of their free household visit safety program.
Firefighters, during these visits, can offer all sorts of advice - including about the all-important smoke alarms.
"Smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10-years, even if they are still working," he said.
"If they are turning a yucky yellow colour they need to be replaced."
To book in a home visit go to here or call 02 9493 1477 but make sure you leave your name and contact details.
More information on household fire safety is available at https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/
The acting captain said fortunately in the Ulladulla area they don't see a big spike in winter-related house fires.
When the town unit is Ulladulla's surrounding villages making household visits they work with the Rural Fire Service to ensure both inside and outside fire protection is carried out.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has expressed concerns about the rising rate of Lithium-Ion battery fires - go here to learn more.
