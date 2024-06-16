Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla firefighters offer advice on safe ways to keep warm

By Damian McGill
Updated June 17 2024 - 9:01am, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters say for wood heaters making sure chimneys and flues were clean of soot was an important step.
Firefighters say for wood heaters making sure chimneys and flues were clean of soot was an important step.

THE recent cold and wet weather means two things - people are looking to keep warm and trying to get their washing dry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.