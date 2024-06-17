Family and friends form the platform for successful fundraiser

The absence of a special little girl is just one of the things to reflect upon after Jesse Chinnock's fundraiser.
The Conjola resident cut off his impressive crop of dreadlocks on Saturday [June 15] to raise money for Holly Anslow and her family, who live in Sydney.
The importance of family and friendship are other things to reflect upon.
Sadly, Holly was unable to attend the event and she was missed.
Holly has Rett syndrome which is a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls, more rarely in boys, and leads to severe impairments.
Jesse and Holly above are close and have a strong bond.
The Conjola resident also has a close bond with Holly's dad Brett and Jesse, on Saturday, was still coming to terms with what they are now facing.
Brett was taken to hospital last week after suffering a burst appendix.
Then complications led to him being sedated and placed on a ventilator - he was having issues breathing.
"When one of your best friends does a fundraiser for your special daughter Holly you know it's truly an honour," Brett said from the hospital.
"But having to call him to say you won't be able to make the event where he is cutting his dreads off was really hard.
"Jesse joked 'you put yourself in hospital so you didn't have to make the three hour drive down south didn't you?'.
"Sadly it's the one thing we had been looking forward to all year and instead of being there today [Saturday] with Jesse and his family."
The fundraiser went on and proved to be a great success - the funds are still being tallied but it's looking like well over $3500 was raised on the day.
Mikaela Quealey had the honour of cutting off the dreads.
Jesse choked with emotions shortly after the cut - his thoughts were with his mate Brett.
"It's a pretty big thing - with my mate Brett," Jesse said.
Jesse said the day was all about Holly and Brett.
"Doing all of this for Holly and Brett is worth it," Jesse said.
"Hair grows back and the tears will flow for awhile but that is okay because it's for a great cause."
Jesse's father-in-law David Sperring got into the spirit of things by shaving off his beard and cash literally came in from all over the place when this announcement was made.
The Conjola resident's first fundraising goal is to get enough money for a lift to get Holly in and out of the family's pool.
Being wheelchair-bound, getting Holly in and out of the pool is difficult.
Holly loves getting into the water.
Jesse is now working on further fundraising plans for Holly.
"We have massive big fundraising plans," he said
People can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/holly-jesse to find out more and to make a donation.
You can also donate things for a raffle which Jesse plans to organise.
Jesse would encourage local businesses, if they can, to help out with the cause.
People with fundraising ideas can call him on 0423 749 505 or message him at https://www.facebook.com/jesse.chinnock on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.