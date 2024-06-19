Business booms for tiny home builder with showroom, factory expansion

Ulladulla residents can now see what goes on behind the scenes at Australia's biggest tiny home manufacturer.
The alternative living trailblazer, Designer Eco Tiny Homes, has expanded in recent years - opening dealerships in the Southern Highlands, Newcastle and Canberra.
Now the company is opening both a showroom and factory in the Kings Point industrial area.
Staff member Georgia Johnston, said the company has developed a loyal following since launching in 2016.
"Now that the market is quite saturated [with tiny home manufacturers] you look to different channels and you make sure your message is getting out there," she said.
"Our factory is in Ulladulla and its just been getting bigger and bigger to the point where it's big enough we don't need a showroom and the factory.
"So we've recently decided to move the showroom to the factory. It'll be an experience where they can go and see the tiny homes plus tour the factory all together."
Under the Local Government Act, Shoalhaven Council defines a tiny home as a manufactured home used for human habitation. Depending on circumstances, a development application may be required (though unlikely) for the use of a tiny home on private property.
Ms Johnston said there is a way to go to make the approval process easier for tiny home owners.
"You pretty much don't need a development application but there are still rules and regulations as they technically classify as caravans," she said.
Ms Johnston said the homes take about three to four months to build, depending on the customer's customisation choices.
"It's different [reasons] why people choose a tiny home. A lot for cost efficiency or like an extra room on someone's property or even like a side business like an AirBnB," she said.
Designer Eco Tiny Homes are set to expand into modular homes - a prefabricated building where sections are manufactured separately and then transported to the property.
The tiny home business was created by builder Grant Emans with a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly living.
After 16 years as a builder he caught wind of the tiny house movement which had taken off in the US and decided to start building the homes from the South Coast.
in 2016 he finished building full sized houses to focus his efforts on the growing tiny home movement.
In late 2022, Esperance Shire Council in Western Australia amended their planning policy to include tiny homes for permanent living, the first council in Australia to do so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.