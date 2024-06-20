It is time for Ulladulla residents to clean out unwanted chemicals

People living in the Ulladulla area have a chance to dispose of unwanted chemicals free of charge on Saturday, June 22.
As part of Shoalhaven Council's annual chemical cleanout, people can take unwanted chemicals to the Ulladulla Administration Centre at 14 Deering Street, from 9am to 3.30pm.
Staff will accept up to 20 litres or 20kg of the following substances:
Like the name implies, Household Chemical CleanOut events are limited to domestic quantities of chemical waste, and commercial quantities are not accepted.
Chemicals can also be dropped off for free at the Nowra administration building the following day.
Visit the NSW EPA Chemical CleanOut website for more information.
