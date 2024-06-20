Finswimming coach Justine breathes new life into Shoalhaven's water sports

Finswimmer Justine Diacomihalis glide effortlessly through the water as she moves beneath the pool lane ropes.
With a monofin attached to her feet, her hands held out in front torpedo-like, and body streamlined, she has the silhouette of a mermaid.
Justine moved from the fast lane to the slow lane so she can be filmed.
However, as she pushed off, with snorkel and mask in place, there was no going slow.
Her body was fluid and she completed the two 25 metre laps in approximately 33 seconds.
When last ACM checked in with Justine, she had returned from the AIDA Melbourne Freedivers Winter Championships in 2023.
To her surprise she won the women's division, placing her at number three for mono-fin discipline and number four in the bi-fins in Australia.
Justine had her sights set on the top spot for women's freediving in Australia.
It was a serious period of reflection after the Black Summer bushfires that led her to seriously take up the sport and pivot her life to the pursuit.
Having met her partner Mick Austin, she was introduced to the sport of freediving through his company Drawn2Water.
Mick, an experienced spearfisher, had built up a natural adaptation for holding his breath, and time and again returned to the water to overcome life's hurdles.
Drawn2Water is a water-based training school specialising in freediving and breathwork, as well as organised snorkelling tours and freediving and sailing trips. Together they run the company.
Over the past year, Justine changed her focus from freediving to finswimming, and recently qualified as a finswimming coach, adding another string to the company's bow.
She hopes to establish squads in Ulladulla, Batemans Bay and Narooma with the aim of entering a team in nationals in 2025.
Finswimming was probably the lesser known of the two sports, though she said its popularity was growing, particularly in Europe.
She expected it would take off in Australia as awareness of the sport grew.
Although similar to freediving, finswimming happens either at the surface or just below, with the swimmer moving laterally rather than diving straight down.
Finswimming takes place over fixed distances, with the fastest time winning. Freediving was based on the furthest depth in a single breath.
Immersion finswimming included the use of breathing apparatus (small tank held in front) whereas surface used a snorkel and mask. Apnoea finswimming relied entirely on the use of one breath.
Justine said breath training was a huge component of the sport and one she practised every day.
"A lot of people think freediving is all about holding your breath," she said.
"But I see it as learning to breathe."
This was a skill Mick and Justine saw translating to everyday life. Their breathing techniques involved quieting the mind and lowering the heart rate.
Their passion for water-based sports was evident, but of equal importance was water safety.
As advocates for water safety and education, Justine said they were heartbroken whenever they heard of a drowning at a South Coast beach.
She believed children across the country should have the opportunity to learn to swim, and learn about water and ocean safety no matter how far from the coast.
In this vein, Drawn2Water offered courses in surf survival and after school water development programs for school children.
Meanwhile Justine has put freediving down for a period of time to focus on her finswimming competition goals.
As well as planning to compete in next month's World Finswimming Championships in Serbia, Justine also hopes to establish local finswimming squads.
