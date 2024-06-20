Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Finswimming coach Justine breathes new life into Shoalhaven's water sports

VS
By Victoria Silk
June 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finswimmer Justine Diacomihalis glide effortlessly through the water as she moves beneath the pool lane ropes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.