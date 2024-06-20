Eight-way count-back needed to separate places for Mollymook veteran golfers

A field of 53 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a stableford event on Wednesday, June 19.
Clear winner of the day was Helmet Bacher with a score of 21 points, ahead of a bunched field.
Eight people were tied for second place on a score of 20 points, with a count-back putting Alan Edwards in second place ahead of Michael Peacock in third.
Despite their good rounds Steve Whiting, Ross Chapman, John Amer, Butch May, Michael Lovell and Simon Richmond all missed out on a placing in the count-back.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Tanzi Lea on the third, Keith Stephens on the sixth and Steve Whiting on the ninth.
Balls were given out to 16 points on a count-back.
The wildcard was not won so jackpots up to four balls next Wednesday, June 26, when golfers will play a single stableford event.
