Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ngulla NAIDOC Festival returns to help celebrate the region's rich cultural heritage

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 21 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A colourful celebration of Indigenous culture returns to Ulladulla next month after a break of several years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.