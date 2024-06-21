Ngulla NAIDOC Festival returns to help celebrate the region's rich cultural heritage

A colourful celebration of Indigenous culture returns to Ulladulla next month after a break of several years.
The Ngulla NAIDOC Festival, a proud celebration of First Nations cultures, was last held in 2019 before bushfires and COVID-19 hit the region.
But it is back this year and for the first time has been expanded to run over two days - Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13.
This special community event promises to be a fun day for all ages, featuring a range of free activities, food and cultural exhibits across two days.
A cultural exhibit at the Ulladulla Civic Centre includes showcases from local schools, TAFE and organisations, and music and dance including the Dhurga Choir, Muladha Gamara, and didgeridoo workshop with Jayden Perry.
There will also be plenty of free activities for children, including a few scaly friends popping in for a cuddle on Friday.
Visitors are encouraged to bring resuables as the festival is waste wise, with all single-use waste composted with the help of Treading Lightly.
Action and activities are running from 10am to 3pm each day during the event that honours and celebrates the rich cultures and lore of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It is being held as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations that are held across Australia in the first week of July each year to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This year's NAIDOC theme is "Keep the fire burning: Blak, loud and proud!"
It celebrates the unyielding spirit of Indigenous communities and invites all to stand in solidarity, amplifying voices that have long been silenced.
The fire represents the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations cultures, passed down through generations despite the challenges faced.
It is a symbol of connection to the land, to each other and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
At Ngulla NAIDOC Festival, Uncle Vic will be sharing some of his rich lore around cultural burning and caring for country.
This free, all-ages community event is made possible thanks to many individuals and groups participating or volunteering their time and resources.
This National NAIDOC Week Activity is funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency, Community Bank South Coast, Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven, and the Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council.
More details and a program of events can be found here.
