Narooma fur seal freed from plastic noose

A fur seal at Narooma has finally been freed from a plastic ring that has been wrapped around its neck for several months.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said this week it had successfully freed the resident fur seal at the Narooma breakwall from a tight-fitting plastic ring.
The seal had garnered significant interest and concern from the local community, who have been closely monitoring its wellbeing and reporting sightings to NPWS and ORRCA.
Numerous attempts were made to disentangle the seal, however its frequent appearances and disappearances for weeks at a time made it challenging for NPWS staff to intervene.
On Wednesday, June 19, the stars finally aligned when the seal reappeared on the breakwall.
Skilled NPWS staff were able to safely capture the seal and successfully remove the plastic ring.
The seal was unharmed during the process and quickly returned to the ocean to re-join its friends.
NPWS area manager Jo Issaverdis said the team was "incredibly proud" to have made a difference for this seal.
"It was really heartening for the team to see the seal dive back into the ocean, free from its entanglement.
"We'd like to thank the local community and ORRCA volunteers for their support and vigilance in reporting sightings of this little guy over the past few months. Your reports were key to ensuring a positive outcome for this critter."
NPWS said it was common to see fur seals hauled out along the NSW coastline at this time of year. The vast majority of seals lying on breakwalls, rock shelves or beaches were just resting or digesting a belly full of fish.
People were reminded to give seals plenty of space.
"While they may look fairly docile, seals can move very quickly on land, have sharp teeth and may bite if frightened or provoked," the NPWS said.
"Please don't approach a seal that has hauled out for any reason.
"For your own safety, and the animal's welfare, you must stay at least 40 metres away from adults and 80 metres if there is a pup present."
If you see a seal in distress or injured, give the animal plenty of space and report them to the NPWS on 13000 PARKS or ORRCA on 9415 3333.
