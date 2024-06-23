Mollymook surfer soaks up an amazing experience

Mollymook's Kirra Dowling speaks in glowing terms when it comes to Surfing Australia's recent 'Seas The Day' women's surf festival.
The event concluded yesterday [Sunday, June 23] at Kingscliff Beach and Kirra was one of the many participants.
She was part of 'The Simmers' team and took part in the final in open women's long-board.
"I'm a beginner surfer, and I absolutely love the celebration of women at this festival and everything they bring to the surfing community," Kirra said.
"Seeing all the young girls smiling - so enthusiastic, and proud, and brave.
"You know, just to get out there and have a go. It's good fun. "I've been in a couple of the hubs and listened to women like Pauline Menczer. Her story's so heartwarming."
Pauline Menczer is an Australian surfer. She was the Women's World Champion for Professional Surfing in 1993.
The women's surf festival was hailed a huge success by event organisers, surfers and spectators alike.
Seas The Day is the world's largest female-participation surf event that aims to encourage women of all skill levels to compete in a pressure-free environment.
The festival featured guest speakers, workshops, movie screenings, food trucks, live music, entertainment and more.
Seas the Day is proudly funded by the NSW Government and is a sponsored event of Tweed Shire Council.
Surf legends like Layne Beachley took part in the event.
Surfing Australia Chief Executive Officer, Chris Mater, said the event was incredible.
"With women and girls of all ages hitting the surf, being inspired by their surfing idols at workshops and festival hubs, and even surfing alongside them," he said.
"The Celebrity Surf Challenge is always a highlight, with AFLW players and media stars getting involved.
"A huge thank you must go out to all of the hub hosts, guest speakers, female commentators, photographers, and judges, as well as the families, boardrider clubs, and friends who put teams together and competed over the weekend.
"We look forward to seeing you again next year."
