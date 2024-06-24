Black Summer heroics continue to be acknowledged

Heroics from Black Summer continue to be awarded and acknowledged.
John McCloghry, from the Shellharbour City SES Unit, recently received a Commissioner's Commendation of Courage for his actions in evacuating bushfire-affected residents at Fishermans Paradise on New Year's Eve in 2019.
He was one of 16 SES members who collected 21 awards between them for their dedicated service to saving lives and creating safer communities.
Other awards held as part of a recent statewide ceremony included; the National Emergency Medal, National Medal, NSW SES Commissioner's Certificate of Appreciation, NSW SES Commissioner's Unit Citation and NSW SES Long Service Awards.
Mr McCloghry described the day he evacuated 80 people as wall of fire and smoke engulfed Fishermans Paradise
"People were scared and wanting to know where to go for safety. But nowhere was safe. We needed to do something, otherwise we were all going to burn to death," he said.
"We can't go north, we can't go south, we can't go east. The highways are closed - there's nowhere to go - we were trapped."
The hours that followed will be remembered by residents and holidaymakers forever as a race against the clock to escape the raging fires.
"We got on the radio, and said, 'we are going to run the gauntlet, we are going to head south, through the fire and try and make it to Milton," Mr McCloghry said.
"We rounded everyone up, and we briefed them and said, 'we are going to drive through the fire, do not stop for anything or for any reason. If a car goes off the road or loses control - go around it, just whatever you do - do not stop'.
"So, we put the highway patrol car at the front, and we put the 80 vehicles behind. We drove, at speed, through the fire grounds and through an active fire. You couldn't see past your bonnet, and it was raining embers."
Miraculously - under the direction of Mr McCloghry and other personnel - everyone made the 23 km journey through thick flames and smoke to Milton safely.
Shellharbour City Unit Commander and flood rescue operator, Inspector Ray Merz was also awarded a Commissioner's Commendation of Courage, for his actions during rescues at the Eugowra flood event on November 14 2022.
Acting Commissioner Debbie Platz APM celebrated the achievements of the Illawarra volunteers' and thanked them for their more than 200 years of combined service with the SES.
"We shine a light on the volunteers' efforts, the impact they have on their own communities, and communities they've deployed to during disasters, and the difference they've made," Acting Commissioner Platz said.
"On behalf of our organisation, I thank all of recipients for their service and congratulate them on their recognition.
"These awards not only recognise the volunteers', but also pay tribute to their loved ones who have supported their service to the NSW SES."
